Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.54. 2,588,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.