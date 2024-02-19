Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

