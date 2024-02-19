Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lowered by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,802 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 3.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Realty Income worth $86,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 82,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 196,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 185.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,552. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.