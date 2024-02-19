Raymond James Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $145.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CROX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

