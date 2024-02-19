RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

