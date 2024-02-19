Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 1.1% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.75. 3,506,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.