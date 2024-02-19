Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

