Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.44. 712,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

