Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $191.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

