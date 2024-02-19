Qtron Investments LLC Invests $459,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.4 %

MAS opened at $73.16 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

