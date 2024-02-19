Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 182.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $221.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $224.61.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.