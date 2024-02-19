Qtron Investments LLC Has $378,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHP opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

