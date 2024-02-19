Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $693,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

