QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.75 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $166,404.99 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.07774353 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $172,191.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

