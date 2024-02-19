Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
