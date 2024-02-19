Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,626,000 after acquiring an additional 312,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 665,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,919,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.