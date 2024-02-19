Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

PRU opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

