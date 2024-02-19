Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.