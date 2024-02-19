Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Stories

