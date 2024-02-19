Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after buying an additional 391,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,319,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

USRT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

