Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,319,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. 220,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,900. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

