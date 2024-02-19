Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $85.77. 529,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,215. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

