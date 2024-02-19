PotCoin Price Down 92.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 92.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $82.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00136484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007891 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.