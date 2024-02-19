Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 2.1 %

HELE stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.