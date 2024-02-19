Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 25 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $730.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,173 shares of company stock worth $102,825,299. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

