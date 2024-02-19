Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
