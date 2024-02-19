Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTKGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Playtika

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.