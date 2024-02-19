Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

