Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.75. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

