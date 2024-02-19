Piper Sandler Companies Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler Companies to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.