Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. 910,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

