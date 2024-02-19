Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,960. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

