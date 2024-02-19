Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys 572,403 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 393.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 13.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned about 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PRF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. 315,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,215. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.