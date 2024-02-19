Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys 3,690 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,248. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

