Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $103.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $411.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

