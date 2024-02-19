Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM remained flat at $103.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $411.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

