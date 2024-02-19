Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

