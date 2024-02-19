Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $148.41. 5,442,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

