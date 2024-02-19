Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after buying an additional 430,723 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $143.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,906. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

