PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

