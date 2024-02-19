PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

