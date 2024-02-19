Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Reduced by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 229,262 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 6.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $197,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

