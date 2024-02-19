Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

