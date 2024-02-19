Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Price Performance
APP stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock worth $50,770,053. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.