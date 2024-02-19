Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $119,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.26 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

