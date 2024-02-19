Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 20,632 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,742,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 173.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $16,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

UAL stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

