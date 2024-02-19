Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $33,516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

