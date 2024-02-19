Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 5,291 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE O opened at $52.33 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

