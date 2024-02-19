Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 4,077 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

