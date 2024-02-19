Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 771,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,070,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 211,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,966,000 after buying an additional 164,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $142.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.