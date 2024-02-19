Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

