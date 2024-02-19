Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 343.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,433,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

