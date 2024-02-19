Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $583.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

