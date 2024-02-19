Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $137.12 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.